Punjab announces free education for girls from Nursery to PhD; other states to follow?

In a bid to fulfill one of its major poll promises, Captain Amarinder Singh-led government in Punjab has announced free education for girls in all public institutions from nursery to PhD, in spite of the financial crunch currently being faced by the state.

The education sector got a huge boost in the state budget this year with Rs 21 crore earmarked for reforming the infrastructure of primary schools.

In addition to free education, the government has proposed to start pre-primary classes (nursery and LKG) in government schools from the next academic session, provide free WiFi across 13,000 primary schools, colleges and 48 government colleges and introduce free textbooks for government school students.

The chief minister said that the government will give top priority to education, highlighting the fact that his government has had to take on the responsibility of a weak education system and one where there was a constantly growing divide between the haves and the have-nots.

Quite strangely, the measure found no mention in Manpreet Singh Badal’s speech on Tuesday while presenting the state budget.

Singh also announced the government’s plan to enhance budget allocated to the education sector and open 5 new colleges in the state in the current fiscal.

The state government also has a plan to pay extra attention to teaching in English, by starting a pilot project in two primary, middle, high and senior secondary schools.

Among its other pro-women schemes, the state has already seen an increase in reservation for women in Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies from 33 percent to 50 percent thus giving women increased chances of being elected as members of gram panchayats, zila parishads and other similar bodies.

Schemes by other states promoting girl child education

The Jharkhand School Education and Literacy Department had last year decided to give free textbooks, uniforms and notebooks to all girl students studying in classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 in Jharkhand schools, from the academic session 2016.

The district administrator of Gurgaon had last year decided to give free education to girls from classes 9 to 12 under the 'Meri Lado Kare Padhai' initiative. Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act of the Indian constitution, all girls are entitled to get free education up to class 8.

The “Incentives to Girls for Secondary Education” scheme was announced in 2006-07 and encourages girls to continue pursuing education after class VIII by depositing a sum of Rs 3,000 in her name which she is entitled to withdraw on after 18 years of age.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on 12 June this year announced the launch of free education from KG to Post-graduate across 169 residential schools opened in the state for the SC/ST/OBC minorities.