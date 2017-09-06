App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Sep 06, 2017 08:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Punj Llyod JV wins Rs 1,177-cr NHAI project in Myanmar

A Punj Lloyd JV has won a Rs 1,177-crore project in Myanmar from the National Highways Authority of India.

Punj Llyod JV wins Rs 1,177-cr NHAI project in Myanmar

A Punj Lloyd JV has won a Rs 1,177-crore project in Myanmar from the National Highways Authority of India, an official said.

"The NHAI has awarded its first international project in Myanmar. A joint venture between Punj Llyod and Varaha Infrastructure Ltd has won the bid to construct the Yagyi-Kalewa road section in Myanmar at a cost of Rs 1,177 crore," a senior NHAI official said.

The project has been awarded by the NHAI at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a 3-day visit to Myanmar to help strengthen bilateral ties.

A senior NHAI official said it had received four bids for the project. The bidders included the Punj Lloyd JV, Jaypee, APCO and Effkon.

The project will be based on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) model.

Under the project, the company will be required to build a road stretch of nearly 120 km within 36 months and the job includes construction of 3 major and 2 minor bridges.

The company is also supposed to maintain the project for five years, he added. The project is being funded by the Ministry of External Affairs and the NHAI will be the implementing agency.

tags #Current Affairs #India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited. Network 18 Sites

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.