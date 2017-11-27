Pune-based woman duped of nearly Rs 1 lakh by 'car sale agent' on OLX

Amid the rising number of cases of online fraud in Pune, another woman was allegedly duped of Rs 96,500 by a man from Aizwal. The woman had ‘bought’ a used car on OLX and was demanded Rs 96,500 for packaging and transportation.

The fraud happened over three days, November 8 to November 11. A case in the regard was registered with cyber crime cell. Later, a complaint was also registered with the Hadapsar police station on last week, Hindustan Times reported.

Varsha Borwake, in her complaint, said that she was looking forward to buy a second-hand car using online marketplace OLX. She came across an advertisement for the sale of Ford Figo. The advertisement was posted by a person identified as Ivan Lalthankunga who hails from Aizawl in Mizoram.

Borwake, interested in the deal approached Lalthankunga who allegedly lured her into a trap offering a cheap deal. The accused asked for Rs 96,500 as packaging and transportation so that he could deliver the car to Pune.

However, as soon as Borwake transferred the money, the accused stopped taking her calls and halted all communication with her, said the report.

A case of cheating under Indian Penal Code section 420 and section 66 of the IT Act has been registered against Lalthankunga in the Hadapsar police station.

The cybercrime department of the city police has seen a surge in crime involving credit and debit cards. In the first nine months of the 2017, 3,123 complaints involving cybercrime has been registered with city police stations. Of these, nearly 75 percent cases were related to money stolen after illegal use of card credentials.

Comparatively, last year, the city police stations registered 1398 cases of cybercrime of which 738 involved card fraud.