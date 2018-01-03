App
Jan 02, 2018 10:29 PM IST

Pub fire: Mehta takes stock of BMC drive at Kamala Mills

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Ajoy Mehta today visited Kamala Mills compound apparently to take stock of the action initiated by the civic body in the wake of the pub fire tragedy in which 14 people were killed in December last year.

Mehta was accompanied by Chief Fire Officer, besides top officers of police and the civic body.

In the aftermath of the fire tragedy which occurred on December 28 midnight, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed Mehta to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within 15 days.

In the wake of the fire incident, the BMC launched an aggressive campaign to detect illegal alterations made by restaurants and pubs across the city and demolished them.

Though Mehta didn't speak to media persons, a senior civic official said it was his routine visit to take stock of the BMC's works.

"Every Tuesday he visits various parts of the city and takes a stock of the civic body's administrative works. Today he decided to visit Kamla Mills compound where BMC officials have carried out a massive demolition drive against commercial establishments for violating norms," a senior civic official said.

Mehta had earlier said that he would take action against BMC officials if they are found to be in collusion with restaurant operators in violating various norms.

From December 29 till December 31, BMC officials have inspected 615 establishments and demolished illegal constructions or alterations at 355 hotels and pubs.

Mehta had asked seven zonal deputy municipal commissioners to conduct inquiries and find out why action was not initiated against illegal alterations/ constructions at commercial structures earlier.

