App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 22, 2018 10:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pub blaze: Kamala Mills owner Ramesh Gowani arrested

Gowani, who was travelling in a car, was intercepted at suburban Chembur by a team of the N M Joshi Marg police station, a senior police official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The owner of Mumbai's Kamala Mills compound, Ramesh Gowani, was arrested today in connection with a pub fire, which claimed 14 lives on December 29 last year, police said.

Gowani, who was travelling in a car, was intercepted at suburban Chembur by a team of the N M Joshi Marg police station, a senior police official said.

"We have arrested Gowani under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder)," S Jaykumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Central Region) told PTI.

Earlier, Gowani was booked for the offence under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act and his statement was recorded by the police after the blaze swept through resto-pubs 1 Above and Mojo's Bistro located in the Kamala Mills compound in Central Mumbai, another official said.

Recently, Kamala Mills partner Ravi Bhandari, Station Fire officer Rajendra Patil and owner of Nirvana Hukkah Utkarsh Pandey were arrested for the same offence.

The arrests were made after civic chief Ajoy Mehta, in his report to the Maharashtra chief minister, mentioned about the factors which caused the tragedy.

According to the inquiry report, the fire started because of flying charcoal embers from hookah which was illegally served at Mojo's Bistro. It then spread to 1 Above. Most of the victims were dining at 1 Above.

All owners of the two pubs had been booked and arrested.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.