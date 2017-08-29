App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Aug 28, 2017 06:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Proposal to make PAN card mandatory for all gold transactions

At present only gold transactions of Rs 2 lakh and above need PAN card

Proposal to make PAN card mandatory for all gold transactions

Moneycontrol News

All gold transactions from jewellers should require a PAN card, said a proposal by a panel of financial regulators. The panel was set up following the recommendation of the subcommittee of the Financial Stability and Development Council meeting last year.

The proposal is intended to prevent gold transactions through the underground market that leads to tax evasion. At present only gold transactions of Rs 2 lakh and above need PAN cards. According to a report in Times of India, the panel has also recommended registration of all gold transactions using electronic registry like a depository.

"The committee also notes that measures in the gold market are unlikely to fully deter tax avoidance motivations for holding the asset. A more incisive use of income tax data may be required to detect tax avoidance, and the committee believes that the enforcement of tax avoidance should be strict," the report of the household finance panel said.

Noting that gold holdings in India are higher than the global standard the committee said that higher returns can be achieved by households through relocating gold into financial assets. The panel headed by Tarun Ramadorai has also made several key recommendations including a gold bond with default inheritance feature.

Another recommendation of the panel is a new sovereign gold bond from the RBI. The proposed variant can be physically redeemed anytime the household wishes and not just redeemed in cash upon maturity.

tags #Economy #India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.