Proposal to make PAN card mandatory for all gold transactions

Moneycontrol News

All gold transactions from jewellers should require a PAN card, said a proposal by a panel of financial regulators. The panel was set up following the recommendation of the subcommittee of the Financial Stability and Development Council meeting last year.

The proposal is intended to prevent gold transactions through the underground market that leads to tax evasion. At present only gold transactions of Rs 2 lakh and above need PAN cards. According to a report in Times of India, the panel has also recommended registration of all gold transactions using electronic registry like a depository.

"The committee also notes that measures in the gold market are unlikely to fully deter tax avoidance motivations for holding the asset. A more incisive use of income tax data may be required to detect tax avoidance, and the committee believes that the enforcement of tax avoidance should be strict," the report of the household finance panel said.

Noting that gold holdings in India are higher than the global standard the committee said that higher returns can be achieved by households through relocating gold into financial assets. The panel headed by Tarun Ramadorai has also made several key recommendations including a gold bond with default inheritance feature.

Another recommendation of the panel is a new sovereign gold bond from the RBI. The proposed variant can be physically redeemed anytime the household wishes and not just redeemed in cash upon maturity.