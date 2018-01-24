App
| Source: PTI

Property dispute settled out of court, says Pramod Mahajan's brother

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prakash Mahajan, brother of the late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan, on Tuesday claimed that a family dispute over a property in Osmanabad district has been settled out of court.

Sarangi Mahajan, wife of Praveen Mahajan who had killed his brother Pramod Mahajan in 2006, had moved the high court seeking expeditious resolution of the dispute pending in the Osmanabad civil court since 2011.

Praveen Mahajan had been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Pramod Mahajan. He died in 2010 after suffering brain haemorrhage.

"The (property) share was equally distributed among the three brothers and two sisters in Mahajan family. But Sarangi had raised some issues and filed a (court) case," he said.

"I have amicably resolved the dispute with her out of court and she has withdrawn the case," Prakash Mahajan told PTI.

In December last year, Prakash Mahajan had ruled out a compromise with Sarangi, claiming she wanted to harass the Mahajan family.

Pramod Mahajan had donated the 4.5 acre land in Osmanabad to a college named after his father. The Tapaswi Trust is running the college with the support of MP Poonam Mahajan, daughter of Pramod Mahajan.

