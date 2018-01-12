App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 12, 2018 07:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Prohibitory orders to prevent farmers from burning stubble in Meghalaya

The West Khasi Hills district administration has imposed prohibitory orders in the district to prevent farmers from burning stubble and grasslands, officials said on Friday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The West Khasi Hills district administration has imposed prohibitory orders in the district to prevent farmers from burning stubble and grasslands, officials said on Friday.

Acting on reports about unscrupulous burning of stubble and grasslands in the district during the dry winter season, deputy commissioner Arunkumar Kembhavi said, the prohibitory order was issued in order to protect the environment and to protect the health and hygiene of humans and animals alike.

He said, "Reports have been received that farmers are burning the agricultural fields and grazing land in winter times... causing severe pollution of the air and smog as was witnessed in the national capital."

Unscrupulously done, he said, it also destroys the normal forests besides affecting soil organic matter, macro and micro-nutrients, physical properties of soil like texture, colour, pH, bulk density as well as soil biota rendering the soil useless in the long run.

Farmers in Meghalaya burn grasslands during dry seasons to allow new grass to sprout as soon as it rains in the spring for the cattle to graze.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.