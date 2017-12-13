Progressive Muslims should support draft bill on triple talaq: Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday called upon political parties and progressive Muslims to come out in support of the draft bill banning triple talaq and containing provisions for providing assistance to women affected by the practice.

"Governments, whether at the Centre or in the states, ought not to interfere in religious matters as far as beliefs and rituals are concerned. But intervention becomes necessary when it comes to social evils like untouchability, dowry, child marriage and triple talaq", Modi said at a meeting of the BJP's minorities front here.

"There are some people who oppose any type of social reform. Even the ban on the brutal practice of sati was met with opposition. Triple talaq has nothing to do with religion. It is a gross injustice meted out to women", he said.

"The Supreme Court had declared triple talaq as unconstitutional in its judgement dated August 22. A draft bill proposing a ban on the practice and rehabilitation of women affected by it is likely to be brought in the upcoming session of the Parliament. All political parties, besides progressive Muslims, should support it", he added.

In a veiled attack on the Congress, the BJP leader said "the Supreme Court had given a historic ruling in the Shah Bano case 31 years ago. But the same was overturned by the Rajiv Gandhi government, much to the detriment of divorced Muslim women".

The Deputy CM also highlighted measures taken by the Bihar government for welfare of Muslims like raising financial assistance for divorced women from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000, scholarships to meritorious madarsa students, equipping madarsas with computers, toilets, libraries etc. and removing encroachments from Wakf land.