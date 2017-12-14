Profile: Deadly scorpene-class submarine INS Kalvari joins Indian Navy

INS Kalvari, the country’s deadliest submarine was inducted into Indian Navy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. It was first of the six Scorpene-class submarines built by Mazagon Dock Limited.

While introducing the deadly deep sea sub Kalvari, PM Modi also noted it is the best illustration of ‘Make in India’. He congratulated everyone involved in the construction of the submarine.

This is first of the six Scorpene class submarines worth that are planned to be inducted by the Indian Navy at a cost of USD 3 billion. The contract began in December 2006.

Here are some important facts about INS Kalvari you should not miss:

1. INS Kalvari shares its name with the very first Indian Navy submarine that was commissioned in December 1967.

2. INS Kalvari is a diesel-electric attack submarine designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS.

3. The submarine possess superior stealth features like advanced acoustic silencing techniques, low radiated noise levels, hydro-dynamically optimised shape and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision-guided weapons.

4. Kalvari has undergone around 120 days of extensive sea trials and tests for various equipment.

5. The submarine is equipped with Exocet anti-ship missiles and heavy-weight torpedoes. SUBTICS or Submarine Tactical Integrated Combat System suite, the core of its weapons system, can process information from the on board sonars, detect targets and can then be engaged with torpedoes or missiles.

6. It is named after the tiger shark, a deadly deep sea predator of Indian Ocean, which in Malayalam symbolises agility, strength and predatory power.

7. The construction of the submarine began on December 14, 2006.

8. INS Kalvari is a part of the six submarines being built as a part of the Project-75 of the Indian Navy. The navy will get second submarine INS Khanderi by mid-2018 and would induct other submarines by 2020-2021.

9. The overall length of Kalvari is 67.5 metres and a height of 12.3 metres.