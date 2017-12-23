App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 22, 2017 09:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Prof. Dhirendra Pal Singh appointed UGC chairman

Professor Dhirendra Pal Singh was appointed the chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday, according to an official order.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Professor Dhirendra Pal Singh was appointed the chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday, according to an official order.

Prof. Singh is at present the director of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Bengaluru.

He has been appointed the UGC chairman for a period of five years, according to the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

The post of UGC chief had been lying vacant since April 2017 after the retirement of Professor Ved Prakash.

At present, Prof. Virander Singh Chauhan, UGC member, is officiating as the chairperson of the regulatory body for higher education institutions.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.