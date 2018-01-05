App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 04, 2018 09:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Probe ordered into mid-air brawl of Jet pilots: Gajapati Raju

The opposition also objected to the reported statement of the airlines that the incident was the result of a misunderstanding.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A probe has been ordered into the incident of a Jet Airways' pilot allegedly slapping his woman commander on a London-Mumbai flight, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapati Raju informed the Lok Sabha today.

Responding to the issue raised by Kirit Somaiya (BJP) during the Zero Hour, Raju said a probe into the incident has been ordered and time-bound action would be taken.

Somaiya alleged that the incident had put the lives of hundreds of passengers at risk and sought action against the airlines and the two pilots. He claimed that both the pilots had come out of the cockpit which was a violation of rules.

He also objected to the reported statement of the airlines that the incident was the result of a misunderstanding.

related news

Jet Airways grounded two of its senior pilots following the mid-air brawl on a London-Mumbai flight on January 1, in which the male commander allegedly slapped his female counterpart.

Rajiv Satav (Congress) raised the issue of the death of a schoolboy allegedly in police lathi charge in the aftermath of the Dalit-Maratha violence in Maharashtra. He blamed the state government for the incident and sought compensation for the boy's family.

Prahlad Joshi (BJP) alleged that over 20 "political murders" have taken place in Karnataka after the Siddaramaiah -led Congress government took over.

He claimed that despite NIA charge-sheet naming some PFI cadres for violent incidents, the state government has withdrawn cases against them.

Ravneet Singh (Cong) referred to reports that a group of office-bearers claiming to represent 14 gurudwaras in Canada has imposed ban on Indian diplomats from entering the place of worship. He said some Khalistani supporters in Canada have even threatened the chief minister of Punjab.

He said they were damaging the image of Sikhs all over the world and pro-Khalistan elements should not be tolerated.

N K Premachandran (RSP) referred to reports about Chinese soldiers attempting to construct roads inside Arunachal Pradesh and said after Dokalam, the development assumes significance.

Prahlad Singh Patel (BJP) alleged that girls from scheduled tribes in Tripura were raped and murdered but no post-mortem was undertaken. He alleged that the girls' kin were forced to perform their last rites without post-mortem, alleging the role of some CPI-M members in the incident.

His remarks were strongly opposed by members from the Left parties.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Jet Airways #World News

most popular

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.