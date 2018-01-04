App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 04, 2018 05:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Primary level dropout 4.13 percent in 2014-15: Javadekar

According to the data provided by Javadekar, the dropout rate in upper primary level for 2014-15 was 4.03 percent while the same for secondary level was 17.06 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The annual average dropout rate at the primary school level in the country was 4.13 per cent in 2014-15, the government said today.

The dropout rate for the boys at the primary level during this period was 4.36 per cent and for the girls was 3.88 per cent, according to data provided by HRD minister Prakash Javadekar during the Question hour.

According to the data provided by Javadekar, the dropout rate in upper primary level for 2014-15 was 4.03 percent while the same for secondary level was 17.06 percent.

He said that many cases of children dropping out took place at the ninth class level due to the no detention policy.

related news

Exams are held in class IX and students do not know much, the minister said, observing that many schools had just become mid-day meal schools where children came, had a meal and left while their education suffered.

To solve this problem, the ministry had brought in learning outcomes and training had also been provided to 15 lakh teachers trained, he said.

Members belonging to various parties had raised questions regarding the dropout rate including those related to the reasons due to which girls stop attending school.

Javadekar said non-availability of separate toilets for girls was a major reason and the Modi government in its first year took steps to resolve this issue.

Javadekar also said that while there was no shortage of teachers in the country, there existed deployment issues which resulted in lack of skilled teachers in certain places.

He said these issues would be discussed in a forthcoming CABE committee meeting.

To a question on teachers not going to schools, he said that measures like marking their presence through electronic means were being taken.

He said all schools in Rajasthan have been mapped and there was a primary school everywhere within one kilometre range.

tags #education #India #School

most popular

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.