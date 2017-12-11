Prevent Aadhaar misuse: How to track its usage on UIDAI website

In an effort to ensure the security of Aadhaar data, the UIDAI launched an online facility that provides a record of a user’s Aadhaar authentication history.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has an online service that show where and when was one’s Aadhaar card was used. However, it must be made sure that your mobile number is linked to Aadhaar and is functional. The Aadhaar-linked mobile number is required to generate the one time password (OTP) required.

To check where Aadhaar has been used, follow the steps below:

1) Go to the website https://resident.uidai.gov.in/notification-aadhaar

2) Enter your 12 digit Aadhaar number and enter the security code. Click on 'Generate OTP'

3) Select the time-range in which you would like to access your records and type in the one-time password (OTP) received on your registered mobile phone.

Citizens will then receive a record of all the instances where the Aadhaar number was used for verification of any service. If there is a discrepancy, one can lock the Aadhaar number for certain time period.

The dates for the linking of the Aadhaar number with a few services have been revised. View the revised of Aadhaar linking deadlines here.

A guide to lock Aadhaar biometrics to prevent misuse

Although there have been no reported leakages of biometric details of Aadhaar holders, it is still advisable to protect your bio-metric details.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has an online provision wherein Aadhaar biometric details can be locked or unlocked by an user.

Aadhaar-linked mobile number is required to generate the one time password (OTP) required to complete the process of locking/unlocking biometrics.

1) Go to the UIDAI homepage and look for the option of Aadhaar services.

2) Click on the option of lock/unlock biometrics under Aadhaar services, or click here.

3) Enter your Aadhaar number along with the captcha to generate a OTP on the mobile number linked to the Aadhaar.

4) Use the OTP to login and enter a security key of your choice to lock your biometrics.

After you have locked your biometric details, you cannot use your Aadhaar to complete any biometric-based authentication.

If you want to use your biometrics for an Aadhar-based KYC at a later time, you could temporarily unlock it for 10 minutes.

The same steps need to be followed to unlock it. The UIDAI gives two options — unlock or disable the lock after login.

The Aadhar biometrics, once locked, can only be unlocked or disabled for a period of 10 minutes, during which the biometric authentication process takes place. It then automatically gets locked again.