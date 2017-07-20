Presidential election results 2017 LIVE: Counting to begin at 11am, results expected by 5pm

Counting will begin at 11am and the outcome is expected to be known by 5pm.
Jul 20, 10:09 AM (IST)
Voting took place on Monday, in which the Electoral College - 776 Members of Parliament and more than 4,000 Members of Legislative Assembly - cast their ballot. Close to 99 percent voting was recorded.
Jul 20, 09:57 AM (IST)
Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the 2017 Presidential Election Results. India will know the identity of its 14th President by the end of the day and we'll bring you frequent updates through the day.
