Jun 19, 2017 04:28 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Presidential Election LIVE: Mamata opposes 'unknown' NDA nominee Kovind, UPA to put up own candidate

Live updates as the ruling NDA announces Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind as its candidate for the Presidential elections.

highlights

  • Jun 19, 04:24 PM (IST)

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is believed to have congratulated his state's Governor Ram Nath Kovind on being chosen as the NDA's candidate. However, it is unclear whether the Janata Dal (United) leader will lend his support to Kovind.

  • Jun 19, 04:12 PM (IST)

    CNN-News18, quoting sources, says the UPA will put up its own candidate after meeting Trinamool Congress Mamata Banerjee on Thursday.

  • Jun 19, 04:08 PM (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appeals to all parties to support "son of UP" Kovind.

  • Jun 19, 04:00 PM (IST)

    CPM leader Sitaram Yechury says his party will take a call after a meeting of Opposition parties on Thursday.

  • Jun 19, 03:56 PM (IST)
  • Jun 19, 03:49 PM (IST)

    Here's more on what Mamata Banerjee had to say: "In order to support someone, we must know the person. Who is this candidate?"

  • Jun 19, 03:43 PM (IST)

    Azad says UPA will hold a meeting on Thursday to take a final decision on its presidential candidate.

  • Jun 19, 03:42 PM (IST)

  • Jun 19, 03:40 PM (IST)

    Congress says it has 'nothing to say' but Azad says the UPA expected that the NDA would speak to them before announcing its candidate.

  • Jun 19, 03:37 PM (IST)

    Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says she opposes Ram Nath Kovind's candidature.

