Presidential Election LIVE: Mamata opposes 'unknown' NDA nominee Kovind, UPA to put up own candidate

Jun 19, 2017 04:28 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
CNN-News18, quoting sources, says the UPA will put up its own candidate after meeting Trinamool Congress Mamata Banerjee on Thursday.
Azad says UPA will hold a meeting on Thursday to take a final decision on its presidential candidate.
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is now addressing a press conference. He says the party won't comment on the NDA's presidential candidate.
Congress leader Pramod Tiwari says the party will now sit down and discuss whether it will support Kovind or name its own candidate.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is believed to have congratulated his state's Governor Ram Nath Kovind on being chosen as the NDA's candidate. However, it is unclear whether the Janata Dal (United) leader will lend his support to Kovind.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appeals to all parties to support "son of UP" Kovind.
CPM leader Sitaram Yechury says his party will take a call after a meeting of Opposition parties on Thursday.
Here's more on what Mamata Banerjee had to say: "In order to support someone, we must know the person. Who is this candidate?"
Congress says it has 'nothing to say' but Azad says the UPA expected that the NDA would speak to them before announcing its candidate.
Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says she opposes Ram Nath Kovind's candidature.