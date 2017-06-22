Presidential election 2017 LIVE: Meira Kumar named Opposition's candidate

Live now
Jun 22, 2017 06:52 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
The Opposition parties have just announced former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar as their candidate for the July 17 Presidential elections.
This has now turned into a Dalit vs Dalit race. Will BSP's Mayawati change her mind?
Wondering about Meira Kumar's background? Here's all you need to know.
The focus is now on whether Nitish Kumar will change his mind. Can he reject a 'Bihar ki beti'?
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is now speaking. Reminds us that Meira Kumar is the daughter of freedom fighter of Babu Jagjivan Ram, who was a former deputy prime minister under Morarji Desai.
Some more details about Meira Kumar's background: She is a member of the Congress and has also served as a Cabinet Minister in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment from 2004-2009.
RJD chief Lalu Prasad says he will appeal to Nitish Kumar, his alliance partner in Bihar, to support Meira Kumar. Remember, Meira Kumar hails from Bihar.
Sonia Gandhi says she is not upset with any party for extending support to Ram Nath Kovind. She was asked about whether she was upset with Nitish Kumar's decision.
Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi says the presidential election will be a no-contest. Says there is no "unanimity" in the Opposition as JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar has already sided with the NDA candidate.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi has made an appeal to all parties to vote for Meira Kumar.