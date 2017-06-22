App
Jun 22, 2017 06:52 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Presidential election 2017 LIVE: Meira Kumar named Opposition's candidate

Live updates as the Opposition announces its candidate for the 2017 Presidential elections.

  • Jun 22, 06:13 PM (IST)

  • Jun 22, 06:53 PM (IST)

    This has now turned into a Dalit vs Dalit race. Will BSP's Mayawati change her mind?

  • Jun 22, 06:44 PM (IST)

    Wondering about Meira Kumar's background? Here's all you need to know.

  • Jun 22, 06:34 PM (IST)

    The focus is now on whether Nitish Kumar will change his mind. Can he reject a 'Bihar ki beti'?

  • Jun 22, 06:26 PM (IST)

    Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is now speaking. Reminds us that Meira Kumar is the daughter of freedom fighter of Babu Jagjivan Ram, who was a former deputy prime minister under Morarji Desai. 

  • Jun 22, 06:21 PM (IST)

    Some more details about Meira Kumar's background: She is a member of the Congress and has also served as a Cabinet Minister in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment from 2004-2009.

  • Jun 22, 06:16 PM (IST)

    RJD chief Lalu Prasad says he will appeal to Nitish Kumar, his alliance partner in Bihar, to support Meira Kumar. Remember, Meira Kumar hails from Bihar.

  • Jun 22, 06:10 PM (IST)

    Sonia Gandhi says she is not upset with any party for extending support to Ram Nath Kovind. She was asked about whether she was upset with Nitish Kumar's decision.

  • Jun 22, 06:08 PM (IST)

    Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi says the presidential election will be a no-contest. Says there is no "unanimity" in the Opposition as JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar has already sided with the NDA candidate.

  • Jun 22, 06:05 PM (IST)

    Congress President Sonia Gandhi has made an appeal to all parties to vote for Meira Kumar.

