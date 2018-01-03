PM Modi to address police conference in MP; Prez Kovind to attend programme

NDA's nominee for presidential election 2017 Ram Nath Kovind arrives at the Parliament House complex, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and NDA leaders to file nomination papers on June 23, 2017. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ramnath Kovind will arrive in Madhya Pradesh on January 7 and January 8 respectively to take part in separate programmes.

The President will arrive at Chitrakoot in Satna district on January 8 to participate in various programmes while Modi will address the state police chiefs' annual conference at Tekanpur in Gwalior district.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary Basant Pratap Singh yesterday reviewed the preparations for the two high-profile visits and also interacted, through video-conferencing, with the Collectors of Satna and Gwalior, a state public relations official said today.

The meeting was attended Additional Chief Secretary (Home) KK Singh, Principal Secretary (PWD) Mohammad Suleiman, principal secretaries to the chief minister, Ashok Barnwal and Hari Ranjan Rao, and the state's Director-General of Police (DGP) Rishi Kumar Shukla, the official added.