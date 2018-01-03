PM Modi to address police conference in MP; Prez Kovind to attend programme

Modi and Ramnath Kovind will arrive in Madhya Pradesh on January 7 and January 8 respectively to take part in separate programmes.
The President will arrive at Chitrakoot in Satna district on January 8 to participate in various programmes while Modi will address the state police chiefs' annual conference at Tekanpur in Gwalior district.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary Basant Pratap Singh yesterday reviewed the preparations for the two high-profile visits and also interacted, through video-conferencing, with the Collectors of Satna and Gwalior, a state public relations official said today.