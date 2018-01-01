App
India
Jan 01, 2018 10:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi extend New Year greetings to nation

"Happy New Year to everybody. May 2018 bring laughter, friendship and prosperity to all our families, to our country, and to our unique and beautiful planet #PresidentKovind," Kovind said in a tweet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted nation on the occasion of new year.

Modi also extended his New Year greetings to the nation.

"Wishing you all a happy 2018! I pray that this year brings joy, prosperity and good health in everyone's lives," he said in a tweet.

tags #Current Affairs #happy new year #India #Narendra Modi #Ram Nath Kovind

