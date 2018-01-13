App
India
Jan 13, 2018 05:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Maharashtra on two-day visit

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Ram Nath Kovind today arrived on a two-day visit to Maharashtra.

The president will inaugurate the "Economic Democracy Conclave" organised by the Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini in Bhayander near here at 10:30 am tomorrow, officials said.

The conclave aims to create a platform for young entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals, and provide them motivation, networking and mentoring, they said.

Later in the day at 12.30 pm, the president will visit the Global Vipassana Pagoda in suburban Borivali here, before returning to Delhi in the afternoon, the officials said.

Kovind was welcomed at the airport by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis this afternoon.

