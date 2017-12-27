App
Dec 27, 2017 07:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

President irked by distribution of food packets during his speech

Briefly interrupting his address to gently prod the organisers for the faux pas, the president asked them to stop distributing the packets till his speech was over.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

It is not often that he stops midway during a public speech, but that is what President Ram Nath Kovind did today to indicate his displeasure over the distribution of food packets among the delegates during his address at an Indian Economic Association conference here.

Briefly interrupting his address to gently prod the organisers for the faux pas, the president asked them to stop distributing the packets till his speech was over.

While addressing the centenary conference of the association, Kovind noticed that the food packets were being distributed among the participants.

Two minutes into his speech, Kovind paused and looked at the audience as there was a sudden noise.

The volunteers had started distributing the food packets among the delegates and mediapersons and a group of students had got up from their seats in their hurry to grab them.

"What is happening in the economic world...I see the same picture at this conference also. I think some food packets are being distributed. Of course it is a must, but it has disturbed the system itself.

"Therefore, I request the organisers, will you please keep the distribution of food packets in abeyance for a little while," Kovind said, even as the stunned police personnel and officials intervened to stop the distribution.

The president then continued with his speech.

