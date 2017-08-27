Aug 25, 2017 07:54 PM IST | Source: PTI
President and Prime Minister greet countrymen on Ganesh Chaturthi
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted fellow citizens on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
"Heartiest greetings and good wishes to my fellow citizens on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi," Kovind said in a tweet.
"Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi," the prime minister tweeted.
