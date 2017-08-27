App
Aug 25, 2017 07:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

President and Prime Minister greet countrymen on Ganesh Chaturthi

"Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi," the prime minister tweeted

President and Prime Minister greet countrymen on Ganesh Chaturthi

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted fellow citizens on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

"Heartiest greetings and good wishes to my fellow citizens on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi," Kovind said in a tweet.

"Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi," the prime minister tweeted.


Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: The Economics of Ganeshotsav

tags #Ganesh Chatruthi #India #Narendra Modi #President Ram Nath Kovind

Related news

