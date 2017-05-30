Pre-monsoon rains in several states, mercury goes down

Pre-monsoon showers in different parts of the country brought maximum temperatures down giving much-needed respite to the people even as four more sun-stroke related deaths were reported from Odisha today.

It was a pleasant day in the national capital where the maximum temperature settled at a comfortable 34 degrees Celsius mark, six notches below the average. The minimum was at 22.7 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal.

The Safdarjung observatory recorded 7.8 mm rainfall till 8.30 am while areas under Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar received 4.6 mm, 6.6 mm, 3.5 mm and 5.2 mm rains respectively during the period.

Conditions are "favourable" for the onset of South-West monsoon in Kerala by tomorrow, the India Meteorological Department said.

While south Kerala has been receiving widespread rains since early today, only few places have received rainfall in the northern parts. However, it is likely to improve by tomorrow, IMD Thiruvananthapuram Director S Sudevan told PTI.

Strong winds from westerly direction with speed occasionally exceeding 45-55 kmph are likely off Kerala coast and over Lakshadweep.

In Kottayam, three people were injured as a huge tree got uprooted and fell on a house.

Heavy rains are likely to occur in the coastal districts of West Bengal tomorrow and the day after due to cyclonic storm 'Mora' which may hit the Bangladesh coast tomorrow.

The regional MeT office cautioned the people along and off the coast of West Bengal against venturing into the sea for the two days.

The districts likely to receive heavy rain are South 24-Parganas, North 24-Parganas, East Midnapore and Nadia.

Maximum temperatures dipped across Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan by several notches following varying degrees of rain in the states.

Ambala recorded a high of 33.4 degrees Celsius and Hisar's maximum settled eight notches below normal limits at 34.5 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana in Punjab recorded a high of 32.5 degrees Celsius, down eight notches against the normal.

In Rajasthan, maximum temperatures dropped by five to seven notches due to light to moderate rains and squall. The state had been reeling under heat wave for about a week, with the mercury crossing the 48-degree mak at Sriganganagar on Saturday.

Till 8.30 am, Alwar recorded 16mm of precipitation, Pilani 13.1mm, Jaipur 10.5mm, Sikar 8mm and Churu 5mm. Traces of rainfall were recorded in Kota and Bundi districts as well.

In Odisha, rains and a nor'wester in some areas brought respite from the intense heat conditions even as the sunstroke toll climbed to 16 in the state.

The death toll due to sunstroke, which stood at 12, mounted to 16 with four more casualties- three from Sundargarh and one from Angul district.

However, the drop in temperature was experienced after rains and thundershowers occurred in some areas while a nor'wester appeared to have acted as a coolant in some parts of the state.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at several places in Bihar with Gaya recording the highest temperature at 38.5 degrees Celsius.

Purnea registered 1.7 mm of rainfall, it said.

The Met office has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibilities of thunder and rains in Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur and Purnea tomorrow.