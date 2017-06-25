Power sector in Rajasthan to be profitable in one year: Piyush Goyal

Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal today exuded confidence that the power sector in Rajasthan would be profitable in the next one year.

Speaking at a programme organised by India Today group here, the minister said that the BJP government in the state had inherited loss-making discoms, adding, the power sector was making annual losses of Rs 15,000 crore but the losses have been recovered significantly.

"From the situation of Rs 15,000 crore annual loss Rajasthan was suffering in the power sector, the situation has improved and the loss in the last financial year was reduced to Rs 5,200 crore," he said.

Goyal said the Modi government through its efforts and vision brought down the losses and now it targets to make profit in discoms by the next year.

He said the government took several decisions and initiatives to accelerate growth.

He said decisions on demonetisation or GST should not be seen in isolation but they are a part of a series of reforms the government started with the first Cabinet meeting.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said that state government has focused on improving the situation of the state.

She said the government introduced Jal Swavalamban Abhiyan to address the issue of water crisis in the state with the cooperation of people, public representatives, organisations and others.

She said the move has yielded positive results.