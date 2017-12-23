App
Dec 21, 2017 10:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Postal Department unveils Rs 1,400cr IT modernisation project

The Department of Posts today unveiled a Rs 1,400 crore IT modernisation project 'DARPAN', aimed at improving overall quality of service levels of rural post offices and achieving financial inclusion in rural areas.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The project DARPAN or Digital Advancement of Rural Post Office for A New India” was launched by Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha here today.

The project will offer technology solution to Branch Postmasters (BPMs) which will enable each of 1.29 lakh branch Post Offices (BOs) to improve the level of services being offered to rural customers.

Sinha said that so far, 43,171 Branch Post Offices have migrated under the 'DARPAN' project with the aim of financial inclusion to rural population and the project is expected to be completed by March, 2018.

The project will increase the rural reach of the Postal Department and enable BOs to increase traffic of all financial remittances, savings accounts, Rural Postal Life Insurance, and Cash Certificates among others.

It will also aims to improve mail operations processes.

