App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 10, 2018 09:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Portal for complaints on sexual abuse videos developed: SC informed

The government also told the apex court that facility like online registration of cyber complaints, which would be forwarded to the concerned police authorities for appropriate action, would also be made available.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that an online cybercrime reporting portal has been developed and certain features like anonymous reporting of child pornography, rape and gangrape content is being offered from today.

The government also told the apex court that facility like online registration of cyber complaints, which would be forwarded to the concerned police authorities for appropriate action, would also be made available.

It said that the portal, with the access name - www.cyberpolice.gov.in, was "undergoing security audit and has been deployed in a staging environment for testing and trial".

It told a bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and U U Lalit that this portal was expected to be fully operational soon.

related news

"It is also stated that certain other features are likely to be made operational by February 10, 2018 with regard to providing status update of complaints to registered complainants, portal access to other stakeholders willing to register for providing inputs on child pornography/rape/gang rape content and maintaining hashtag of obscene content," the bench noted in its order.

The court was also informed that Ministry of Home Affairs has identified keywords for child pornography, rape and gang rape content search and a list of keywords in the English language has been compiled and circulated to content providers for further action.

"Efforts are being made to update the list on regular basis. It is orally submitted to us that the keywords in other languages will also be taken up for consideration in due course of time," the bench noted.

It posted the matter for hearing on February 15 so that it could be made aware of the progress made by the Centre in this regard. The bench has been holding an in-camera hearing on this matter.

The apex court had earlier directed the Centre to have a web portal ready by today to enable citizens lodge complaints on child sexual abuse, child pornography and gangrape videos.

The court was hearing the matter following a letter sent in 2015 to then Chief Justice of India H L Dattu by Hyderabad-based NGO Prajwala, along with two rape videos in a pen-drive. The court had on its own taken cognisance of the letter and asked the CBI to launch a probe to apprehend the culprits.

Earlier, cybersecurity officials who function under the CBI had told the bench that internet was a "wild highway" and blocking objectionable content at the source was a technical challenge for which clear guidelines need to be issued to stop the circulation of such material.

The NGO's letter had also mooted the idea of maintaining a national sex offenders' register which should contain details of persons convicted for offences like eve-teasing, stalking, molestation and other sexual assaults.

tags #Child Pornography #cybercrime data #India #sexual abuse

most popular

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.