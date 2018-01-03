Polls prove beneficial for news channels, viewership rises on Gujarat, Himachal election results day

The recently concluded Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh polls did not just bring cheer to Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) but also to Indian news channels as they saw an increase in viewership, particularly on December 18 - the results day , reports Mint.

According to numbers posted by television ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (Barc) India, English news channels saw a 5.4- fold increase in viewership at 1.5 million impressions compared to the previous Monday.

Along with English news channels, Hindi news channels too benefited from the poll results. They saw a 2.2 times jump from the week-ago period at 245 million impressions.

What are impressions?

According to the definition on BAARC website an impression is, “Number of target Households where an "Event" was on, averaged across minutes. Also known as TVT.” This means an impression is calculated by analyzing number of individuals from a target audience who view an event which is then averaged across minutes. Each time a show is viewed, that show is said to have generated an impression.

The viewership data during state elections, not just Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh but the previous ones too, signals that the election period is lucrative for them. At the time when poll results for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab in March 2017 were out, television viewership had zoomed to 1.9 million impressions for English channels and their Hindi peers received 368 million impressions.

Election results of five states in March got the news channels more viewership as against the December election results.

Why the rise in viewership?

Ashish Bhasin, Chairman and Chief Executive, Dentsu Aegis Network South Asia said the rise in viewership is primarily due to the states that went for polls. He said,” These were high-interest states and the numbers show the importance of such events among the audiences.”

He added that viewership also depends on how a particular channel is covering the election; some players are able to get better eyeballs than others. “It’s about how on-ground, real time and appealing the reporting is.”