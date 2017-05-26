Pranab Mukherjee: Political freedom is nothing unless there is social justice

Stressing that social justice is the "most important" factor in the progress of a developing country, President Pranab Mukherjee today underscored the need of public involvement to ensure the value is realised.

Speaking at a function organised by the Ambedkar Foundation under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Mukharjee said, "Political freedom is nothing, political liberation is nothing, political justice is nothing, unless there is social justice."

"The Indian Constitution starts with 'we the people of India' and it has given the people justice, equality and liberty. The government alone cannot do such things and the involvement of people and organisations is necessary," he said.

Mukherjee also gave away the 'Dr. Ambedkar National Award for Social Understanding and Upliftment of Weaker Sections for the year 2011, 2012 and 2014'.

The award consists of a citation and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. The award for the year 2011 was given to Professor SK Thorat from New Delhi for his contributions towards the uplift of the downtrodden.

The award for the year 2012 was presented to Samta Sainik Dal for its extraordinary services in the fields.

The 2014 award was shared by Babu Lal Nirmal of Rajasthan, for his contributions in upholding the rights of poor persons in rural and urban areas of Baran District, and Amar Sewa Sangam of Tamil Nadu for its extraordinary services being extended for the welfare of the marginalised population of the society including the physically and mentally challenged persons.

The award was instituted by the government in 1992.

Social Justice Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot dwelt upon many government schemes and said that five places related to Ambedkar had been declared as "Panchtirth".