Police teams from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra, Telangana quiz Abdul Subhan Qureshi

Abdul Subhan Qureshi is being interrogated in Delhi by police teams from various states, who were on the lookout for the Indian Mujahideen founder wanted in several cases of terror, officials said on Wednesday.

Qureshi, who was also known as 'India's Osama bin Laden', was the main conspirator of the 2008 Gujarat serial blasts that claimed over 50 lives.

He was arrested from Ghazipur area by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police last week following a brief exchange of fire.

Qureshi alias Tauqeer is the co-founder of the Indian Mujahideen (IM) and also linked to the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

A senior officer privy to the probe that police teams from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, have come here to interrogate him.

He was in Saudi Arabia between 2015-2017 to raise funds for the revival of the IM. An officer said that he has gained training to mislead investigators during interrogation.

Qureshi even claimed that he was not in touch with SIMI or IM operatives but police suspect that he could not have been planning IM's revival without touching base with his associates.

Police are probing the source of his funding and will also be probing whether he was also in touch with ISIS since many of his associates had foreign contacts.

Qureshi, one of India's most wanted terrorists, had executed the 2008 Gujarat serial blasts that claimed over 50 lives, as he wanted to do "something spectacular" to avenge the arrest of his associates.

He had earned the moniker 'India's Osama bin Laden' as police forces of many states and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) were on the lookout for him.

He was wanted by the NIA in connection with its probe into the December 2007 Wagamon SIMI arms training camp case. A reward of Rs four lakh had also been announced for his arrest.

The Maharashtra Police was also on the lookout for him for his alleged role in the blasts that rocked Mumbai in July 2011.