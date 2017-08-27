App
Aug 24, 2017 10:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

Police bust illegal casino-cum-bar in south Delhi farmhouse, 30 people nabbed

Police have seized gambling coins worth over a crore from the spot, 56 liquor bottles and playing cards

The police today claimed to have busted an illegal casino-cum-bar being run in a 13-acre farmhouse in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri with the arrest of 30 people.

The Delhi Police raided the facility last night and nabbed 14 players and five women casino-cum-bar attendants, among others. The owner of the property was also arrested, the police said.

Thirteen luxury vehicles were also seized, they said.

Yesterday, the Vigilance Branch of south district had received tip off about the high-profile racket following which a team was formed under Assistant Commissioner of Police (South) Ram Singh and a trap was laid around 11 PM.

The team recovered gambling chips worth crore of rupees from there, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ishwar Singh. During inquiry, it was found that the property belongs to one Suresh Yadav, who was also arrested.

Police have also seized gambling coins worth over a crore from the spot and 56 liquor bottles and playing cards, said the DCP.

Police said the casino was being run for the last two months from the farmhouse that was also rented out for shooting of various TV serials and films earlier.

