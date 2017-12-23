App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 22, 2017 09:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Police awaiting legal opinion in Rohit Vemula suicide case

The alleged suicide on the University of Hyderabad campus in January 2016 had triggered a firestorm of protest with nationwide repercussions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Hyberabad police here today said they are awaiting legal opinion in the Dalit scholar Rohit Vemula suicide case, after getting a report from the revenue authorities that he did not belong to an SC community.

The alleged suicide on the University of Hyderabad campus in January 2016 had triggered a firestorm of protest with nationwide repercussions.

Former Union labour minister Dattatreya, Hyderabad University's Vice-Chancellor Appa Rao and three others were named in the criminal case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act lodged with the Cyberabad police over the suicide.

Sandip Sandilay, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, said the police had received a report from the Guntur district Collector that Vemula didn't belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

"We had to get a report from the Revenue Department as to whether he belonged to the SC category or not. Because of that our investigation got delayed. You cannot blame us (for the delay)," Sandilay said.

"A report has come from the Collector (from a committee formed by the Collector). So (now) we have written to our legal adviser for clarification. Once that comes, this case will see finalisation," Sandilay told reporters here, when asked why the case hasn't seen any progress.

tags #Current Affairs #Rohit Vermula

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.