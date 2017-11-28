App
Nov 28, 2017 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Police arrest donkeys for 'eating costly plants' worth Rs 2 lakh in UP

The animals were held inside an unused juvenile prison for four days till a local political leader arranged their release

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Police in Uttar Pradesh held eight donkeys in custody for four days after they ate expensive plants that were bought by the authorities for the beautification of the jail premises.

The incident occurred last week at Jalaun district after the donkeys were apprehended near the Orai district jail. The animals were held inside an unused juvenile prison for four days till a local political leader arranged their release. As per a report on News-18, the donkeys had eaten plants worth Rs 2 lakh.

The police officials claimed that the owner of the donkeys was warned against letting his animals loose. “These donkeys had destroyed some very expensive plants which our senior officer had arranged for planting inside jail. Despite warnings, the owner let loose his animals here so we detained the donkeys,” head constable RK Mishra was quoted saying in the report.

Another jail official added that they had caught the donkeys so that they could find the owner and warn him against the encroachment of his animals.

However, the owner of the animals, Kamlesh said that authorities had discarded his requests to release the animals. According to him, he became aware of the detainment only after some people informed him of the incident. Later, when he approached the jail authorities to release his animals they refused to do so.

“I ran from pillar to post to get my donkeys released from the jail but nothing worked. At the end, I approached a BJP leader and he helped me in getting my donkeys released after four days,” he said.

