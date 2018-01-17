App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 17, 2018 10:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNGRB changes bid norms for CNG, PNG retail licence

After "one paisa" bids spoilt the initial auction rounds, oil regulator PNGRB has proposed to radically change the bidding parameters for obtaining a licence to retail CNG and piped cooking gas in cities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

After "one paisa" bids spoilt the initial auction rounds, oil regulator PNGRB has proposed to radically change the bidding parameters for obtaining a licence to retail CNG and piped cooking gas in cities.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has proposed to conduct future auctions by asking companies to quote the tariff they will charge for transportation of CNG and piped gas or PNG within the city, with lowest rate getting preference.

They would also be asked to quote the number of CNG stations and households proposed to be connected within a given timeframe, according to PNGRB's public notice on revised bidding criteria.

Besides, bidders will also have to quote how much pipeline would they lay on winning the licence.

related news

PNGRB has so far held eight rounds of bidding where companies were asked to quote the tariff for pipeline that carries gas within the city limits.

This bidding criteria did not include the rate at which an entity would sell CNG to automobiles or piped natural gas to households using the same pipeline network, leading to companies offering one paisa as tariff to win licences.

PNGRB in the notice invited comments on the draft bidding regulations by February 2 after which it will finalise the criteria.

Entities having experience of at least one year in operation and maintenance of a city gas distribution (CGD) network and having "adequate" number of technically qualified personnel would be eligible for bidding, it said.

Companies having a networth of no less than Rs 150 crore can bid for cities with population of 50 lakh and more while the same for cities with population of 20 lakh to 50 lakh has been proposed at Rs 100 crore.

The networth eligibility goes down with population, with a Rs 5 crore networth firm being eligible to bid for cities that have less than 10 lakh population.

PNGRB proposed that any entity security CGD licence would have to "enter into a firm natural gas supply agreement" with a natural gas producer or marketer "in a transparent manner on the principle of 'at an arm's length'".

The authorised entity has to achieve financial closure within 270 days from date of grant of license.

The winning company would have 8 years of marketing exclusivity in the given city. Current licenses provide for 5 years of exclusivity.

Last week, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had stated that PNGRB would offer 100 city gas distribution (CGD) licences for bidding on a new model within a month.

Last few rounds of CGD have evoked lukewarm response. The fourth round was altogether cancelled while the fifth saw sparse response.

The sixth round of bidding for 34 cities in 2015 got bids for only 20. The seventh round of bidding done to set up CGD infrastructure in 11 smart cities under smart city mission received only 1 bid.

Seven cities were offered in the 8th round last year but not all cities have been awarded so far.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.