PM's fertilizer subsidy reform to benefit farmers and check smuggling into neigbouring countries

Moneycontrol News

Under the government's new initiative to transfer the subsidy benefit to the final buyers of fertilizers, the farmers are likely to benefit from the pilot project initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Scanning of biometrics to buy fertilizers is a part of the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme that aims at directly providing consumers the benefit of subsidies instead of channeling the subsidies through suppliers who are responsible to maintain retail prices.

Providing subsidies directly to farmers who buy fertilizers is among one of the 84 government schemes that are placed on the DBT platforms. Other schemes to provide a direct subsidy to millions of consumers of cooking gas, kerosene, and others.

In this case, DBT platform helps the government assure that the subsidy reaches a farmer buying fertilizers as well as check the smuggling of these heavily-subsidized products into the neighbouring countries like Nepal and Bangladesh.

Since all the farmers need to identify themselves using a national identity card before buying the fertilizers, it will be easier for the government to keep a track of any unusual purchase of fertilizers.

After the implementation of this pilot project across India, the sale of fertilizers in two districts of the southern state of Andhra Pradesh dropped by 15 percent to 20 percent in the year through March 2017, Dharam Pal, joint secretary at India’s fertilizer ministry, had said in an interview in New Delhi.

“The subsidy will be paid on actual sales. It will totally stop leakages and lead to the balanced use of fertilizers," Pal had said.

The fertilizer subsidy in the last two budgets has remained the same at Rs 70,ooo crore. In 2016, the budget allocated for the fertilizer subsidy was 3.4 percent less compared to the previous allocation of Rs 72415.2 crore in 2015.

Narendra Modi-led NDA government has been on the path to trim subsidies and plug leakages through better disbursement of social welfare. Current measures by the government are attempts to strike a balance between maintaining the fiscal deficit and welfare expenditure as well as providing an adequate subsidy for economic growth.