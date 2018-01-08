App
Jan 08, 2018 06:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM to meet economists, sectoral experts on Jan 10

The meeting comes in the backdrop of latest estimates of national income by Central Statistics Office (CSO) which showed that India's growth is expected to slow down to four- year low of 6.5 per cent this fiscal, the lowest under the Modi-led government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With about three weeks left for Union Budget 2018-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet leading economists and sectoral experts at Niti Aayog on January 10 to deliberate on steps which could be taken to boost growth and generate employment.

The meeting, according to a senior government official, will be attended by vice chairman and members of Niti Aayog, members of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), economists and sectoral experts.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was 7.1 per cent in 2016-17 and 8 per cent in the preceding year. It was 7.5 per cent in 2014-15.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present Union Budget on February 1, the last budget of the NDA government before the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

tags #Budget #Economy #India

