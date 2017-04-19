App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Apr 19, 2017 09:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to launch UDAN scheme on April 27 from Shimla

Modi will land at Jubbarhatti airport and after launching UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, will reach the historic Ridge Maidan where he would address a BJP rally.

PM Modi to launch UDAN scheme on April 27 from Shimla

Prime Minister Narendra would launch regional connectivity scheme 'UDAN' on April 27 from Shimla Airport at Jubbarhatti, 22 km from here.

Modi will land at Jubbarhatti airport and after launching UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, will reach the historic Ridge Maidan where he would address a BJP rally.

This is Modi's first visit to Shimla after becoming the Prime Minister. He had visited the town last in 2003 when he was the chief minister of Gujurat.

It is his second visit to the state. Last year, he had addressed a BJP rally at Mandi. Modi was in-charge of organisational affairs of Himachal Pradesh for eight years till 2002.

The BJP is making all out efforts to make the rally a grand success ahead of the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections.

tags #Current Affairs #Narendra Modi

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.