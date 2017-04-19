PM Modi to launch UDAN scheme on April 27 from Shimla

Prime Minister Narendra would launch regional connectivity scheme 'UDAN' on April 27 from Shimla Airport at Jubbarhatti, 22 km from here.

Modi will land at Jubbarhatti airport and after launching UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, will reach the historic Ridge Maidan where he would address a BJP rally.

This is Modi's first visit to Shimla after becoming the Prime Minister. He had visited the town last in 2003 when he was the chief minister of Gujurat.

It is his second visit to the state. Last year, he had addressed a BJP rally at Mandi. Modi was in-charge of organisational affairs of Himachal Pradesh for eight years till 2002.

The BJP is making all out efforts to make the rally a grand success ahead of the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections.