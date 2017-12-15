App
Dec 15, 2017 04:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM to address rallies in Mizoram and Meghalaya on December 16

The PM is scheduled to address a public meeting and inaugurate a hydroelectric project at Aizawl in the morning before heading to Shillong later in the day, Mizoram's state protocol officer David L Pachuau said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Mizoram and Meghalaya on December 16 to address public rallies and inaugurate development projects.

The PM is scheduled to address a public meeting and inaugurate a hydroelectric project at Aizawl in the morning before heading to Shillong later in the day, Mizoram's state protocol officer David L Pachuau said.

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner P S Dkhar said Modi was likely to land at the Upper Shillong helipad around 1 pm.

He will address a rally, announce the opening of a party office and unveil a plaque for the Shillong-Tura National Highway, Dkhar said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in Shillong for the prime minister's visit, district SP Davis Marak said.

BJP leader Bashai Khongwir said leaders from different parts of Meghalaya will be attending the rally tomorrow.

The party volunteers here have geared up to ensure that the programme turns out to be a success, Khongwir said.

