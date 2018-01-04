PM Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin vow to strengthen Indo-Russia strategic ties

Modi, during a telephonic conversation, greeted the Russian leader on the occasion of the New Year, a release from the Indian Embassy in Moscow said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the intensification of Indo-Russia ties with President Vladimir Putin, as the two sides agreed to strengthen the bilateral special and privileged partnership.
Modi, during a telephonic conversation, greeted the Russian leader on the occasion of the New Year, a release from the Indian Embassy in Moscow said.
"They discussed the intensification of the bilateral relations between India and Russia and their cooperation in the international forums," the release said.