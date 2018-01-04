App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 04, 2018 09:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin vow to strengthen Indo-Russia strategic ties

Modi, during a telephonic conversation, greeted the Russian leader on the occasion of the New Year, a release from the Indian Embassy in Moscow said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the intensification of Indo-Russia ties with President Vladimir Putin, as the two sides agreed to strengthen the bilateral special and privileged partnership.

"They discussed the intensification of the bilateral relations between India and Russia and their cooperation in the international forums," the release said.

They positively reviewed the exchanges between the two countries in 2017 and agreed to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia, it said.

