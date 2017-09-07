App
Sep 07, 2017 10:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

Modi paid his respects at the pagoda on the on last day of his three-day first bilateral visit to this Buddhist- majority country.

PM Narendra Modi visits Shwedagon Pagoda in Myanmar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited the 2,500-years-old Shwedagon pagoda, considered to be the pinnacle of Myanmar's cultural heritage.

Modi paid his respects at the pagoda on the on last day of his three-day first bilateral visit to this Buddhist- majority country.

He also planted a Bodhi tree sapling at the pagoda complex, signifying common cultural heritage.

"A moment with timelessness. PM @narendramodi visits 2,500-years-old Shwedagon Pagoda, considered to be the pinnacle of Myanmar's cultural heritage," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The Shwedagon Pagoda enshrines strands of Buddha's hair and other holy relics.

Located west of the Royal Lake in Yangon, Shwedagon Pagoda is considered to be the most sacred and impressive Buddhist site for the Myanmarese people.

From a humble beginning of 8.2 metres, the Shwedagon Pagoda today stands close to 110 meters.

Shwedagon Pagoda is covered with hundreds of gold plates and the top of the stupa is encrusted with 4,531 diamonds, the largest of which is a 72 carat diamond.

