Jan 22, 2018 02:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi leaves for Davos to attend World Economic Forum

The prime minister had said in his departure statement yesterday that India's engagement with the outside world in the recent years has become "truly and effectively multi- dimensional covering the political, economic, people to people, security and other spheres".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today left for Davos to participate in the World Economic Forum where he said he will share his vision for India's future engagements with the international community.

"At Davos, I look forward to sharing my vision for India's future engagement with the international community," he said.

Modi, who will deliver the opening plenary address at the WEF summit on Tuesday, said he is also looking forward to separate bilateral meetings with Swiss President Alain Berset and Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in Davos.

"I am confident that these bilateral meetings would be fruitful and give a boost to our relations with these countries and further strengthen economic engagement," he said.

Modi will host a dinner for global CEOs today. On Tuesday, he will interact with global business community members, besides delivering his keynote address.

tags #Current Affairs #Davos #India #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister #WEF

