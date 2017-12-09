App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 09, 2017 04:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi greets Sonia Gandhi on her birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her birthday. Extending his wishes to 71-year-old Gandhi, Modi said on Twitter that he prays for her long life and good health.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her birthday. Extending his wishes to 71-year-old Gandhi, Modi said on Twitter that he prays for her long life and good health.

A bitter political battle is on in Gujarat between the BJP and the Congress, with Modi and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi mounting attacks on each other.

Rahul Gandhi is soon to succeed his mother Sonia Gandhi as the Congress president.

Sonia Gandhi, who has been facing health issues, has not campaigned till now in the Gujarat Assembly polls.

tags #India #Politics

most popular

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.