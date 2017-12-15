App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 14, 2017 10:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi facing crisis of credibility, says Rahul Gandhi     

The Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi on Thursday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he was facing a "crisis of credibility" and had stopped talking of corruption.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi on Thursday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he was facing a "crisis of credibility" and had stopped talking of corruption.

Speaking at a massive rally of Congress workers here, Gandhi said people no longer believe in what he (Modi) says.

"Today three years after he came to power, Prime Minister Modi is facing a crisis of credibility.People listen to his speeches, but no longer believe in what he says."

"The reason for this is his actions and the performance of his government in the last three years," he said.

related news

Gandhi said the Prime Minister had committed to the youth of the country that he will get two crore jobs every year for them. He had also laid out a vision of Make-in India, Start-up India and Connect India.

The prime minister had also challenged China's dominance in manufacturing, Gandhi said.

"However, today the truth was out. We asked the government some time back how many jobs have been created under the Make-in-India, Startup India and connect India programmes," he said.

While China creates 50,000 jobs in 24 hours, a minister replied in Parliament that 450 jobs were created in India in 24 hours, the Congress leader said.

Just like the Kerala government had lost the faith of people, the government of India under Narendra Modi had also lost the faith of the people, he said.

"Three years ago the PM came to power on a lot of hope. The people had so much expectations, they believed in his words and they believed in what he said," Gandhi said.

He was addressing Congress workers at the formal valedictory function of the one-month long 'Padayorukkam' rally led by opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram.

Gandhi, who arrived here after a hectic electioneering in Gujarat, said his party had fought an "extremely aggressive election" in that state.

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Worried about Gujarat elections outcome? 3 stock which could give up to 20% return

Worried about Gujarat elections outcome? 3 stock which could give up to 20% return

Budget 2018: Nifty has risen on 3 out of 4 occasions in Budget month under Modi govt. Will the streak continue?

Budget 2018: Nifty has risen on 3 out of 4 occasions in Budget month under Modi govt. Will the streak continue?

Thinking where to invest? Top 10 preferred stock bets from UBS Wealth for the year 2018

Thinking where to invest? Top 10 preferred stock bets from UBS Wealth for the year 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.