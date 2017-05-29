PM Modi welcomes surveys on his govt's performance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi 3years welcomed the analyses being done in various media fora about his three-year-old government's performance, saying "constructive criticism strengthens the democracy."

He said some appreciated his government's work, some supported it while others highlighted drawbacks.

He appreciated this exercise conducted over the last month in the run-up to his government's three year anniversary on May 26. He said that he believes that in a democracy the government should be answerable.

"For a lively democracy, such exercises are immensely important," the prime minister said in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

He noted that the surveys have assessed his government's performance on all fronts and said it was a "great exercise".

"Three years back, you (people) had given me the responsibility of the 'pradhan sevak' (prime servant). There have been several surveys and opinion polls. I consider this entire exercise healthy," Modi said.

"I thank those who have given critical and important feedback.... I greatly value such exercises... It provides an opportunity to correct the weaknesses and the drawbacks that may be there," Modi said.