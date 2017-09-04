App
Sep 04, 2017 12:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi, Vladimir Putin discuss bilateral cooperation

The two leaders met in this Chinese city on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

PM Modi, Vladimir Putin discuss bilateral cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues.

The two leaders met in this Chinese city on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

The two leaders believed to have discussed ways to further ramp up bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas of defence, security and trade.

