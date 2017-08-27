App
Aug 24, 2017 08:54 AM IST

PM Modi to visit Gujarat on September 17 to inaugurate Narmada Dam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed gates of Narmada Dam on September 17 during his visit to Gujarat on his birthday, state BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said.

The new gates raise the height of the dam to 138.68 metres.

"Modi will inaugurate Narmada Dam at Kevadiya in the presence of religious leaders and others. Later he will address people at Dabhoi in Vadodara district," Pandya said.

The Narmada Control Authority in June this year granted permission to the state government to close the gates, which will raise water level in the Sardar Sarovar reservoir, after being convinced that rehabilitation of the people displaced due to the project was complete.

This will be Modi's sixth visit this year to his home state where Assembly elections are due by year-end.

Ahead of Modi's visit, the state will organise Narmada Mahotsav Yatra from September 6 to 15.

