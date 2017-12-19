PM Modi to launch DMRC's Magenta Line section on Dec 25

The Kalkaji Mandir-Botanical Garden line of the Delhi Metro, which will reduce travel time between Noida and south Delhi, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, the DMRC said today.

The 12.64-km section, part of metro's upcoming Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West (Magenta) Line, was granted safety approval by the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) last month.

Metro's new generation trains, which can run without drivers, will run on this section where an advanced Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling technology that will facilitate movement of trains with a frequency of 90 to 100 seconds will also be pressed into service.

However, for an initial period of two-three years, the trains will have drivers.

Currently, for travelling to south Delhi areas, commuters from Noida have to change trains, from Blue Line to Violet Line, at Mandi House Metro Station.

After the new section of the Delhi Metro is opened, commuters will be able to travel directly to Kalkaji Mandir Metro Station, which is on the Violet Line, cutting travel time by about 45 minutes.

Once the entire corridor from Botanical Garden till Janakpuri West (38.23 km) is opened, commuters from Noida will be able to go to Gurgaon by changing trains at Hauz Khas.

The Botanical Garden has been developed as the metro's first-ever inter-change station outside the boundaries of Delhi.