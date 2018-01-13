App
Jan 13, 2018 03:45 PM IST

PM Modi to inaugrate work commencement of oil refinery

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the commencement of work of an oil refinery at Pachpadra in Rajasthan's Barmer district whose foundation stone was laid by the then Congress president Sonia Gandhi four years ago.

The Congress yesterday had slammed the state government for re-laying of foundation stone, saying it had already been performed four years ago by Gandhi.

Barmer Collector Nakate Shivprasad Madan said the project commencement of the refinery at Pachpadra is scheduled to be done by the prime minster on January 16.

The function was earlier termed as a 'shilanyas karykram' or the foundation laying ceremony.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot today said the changing of the function's name is nothing but face saving by the chief minister.

He also alleged that the government stalled the project of oil refinery for four years and misled the people of the state.

"All the welfare schemes started by the former Congress government were stalled by the present government and now it is trying to take credit for political advantage ahead of the elections," he told reporters.

