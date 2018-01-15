App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 15, 2018 02:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to attend work commencement of Rajasthan Refinery on January 16

Rajasthan has significant reserves of oil and gas. The Rajasthan Refinery will be the state's first. It is envisaged as a nine million metric tonnes per annum (MMTA) refinery- cum-petrochemical complex.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on January 16 attend a function to mark the commencement of work for the Rajasthan Refinery at Pachpadra in Barmer district.

He will also address a public meeting, official sources said here today.

Rajasthan has significant reserves of oil and gas. The Rajasthan Refinery will be the state's first. It is envisaged as a nine million metric tonnes per annum (MMTA) refinery- cum-petrochemical complex.

The product output from the refinery will confirm to the advanced BS-VI emission norms.

The estimated cost of the project is over Rs 43,000 crore. The project is a joint venture of the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and government of Rajasthan, the sources said.

The governor and chief minister of Rajasthan, and several Union ministers are expected to attend the event, they said.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

Sensex@highs, inches closer to Mount 35K! 10 stocks which could give up to 40% return

Sensex@highs, inches closer to Mount 35K! 10 stocks which could give up to 40% return

Oil near three-year highs on output cuts despite rising North American rig count

Oil near three-year highs on output cuts despite rising North American rig count

Record highs likely to continue for Nifty; 4 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Record highs likely to continue for Nifty; 4 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.