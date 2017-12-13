PM Modi to attend UP investor summit on Feb 21-22, says Industrial Devt MoS Mahana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with over 20 Union ministers will attend the two-day investor summit to be organised by Uttar Pradesh on February 21-22, a state minister said today.

"Prime Minister along with over 20 Union ministers will be attending the investors summit organised on February 21-22. During the summit, we are expecting investments of over Rs 1 lakh crore," state industrial development minister Satish Mahana said.

Over 5,000 delegates are expected to attend the summit, he said.

The Yogi Adityanath government will promote 'Brand UP' in a big way during the summit.

Invites have been sent to over a dozen countries, including the US, Korea and Japan and the state government is also gearing up for single-window clearance system from January 1.

The state has identified 11 main areas, including food processing, manufacturing, tourism, IT, manufacturing and solar energy.

Official sources said over 5,000 delegates including central ministers, industrial houses, Ambassadors and High commissioners, bankers are expected to attend the summit and the state aims to sign MoUs worth over Rs 50,000 crore.

For boosting investments and development opportunities in the state, the state government in July approved Industrial Investment and Employment Policy, 2017.