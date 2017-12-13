App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 13, 2017 08:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to attend UP investor summit on Feb 21-22, says Industrial Devt MoS Mahana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with over 20 Union ministers will attend the two-day investor summit to be organised by Uttar Pradesh on February 21-22, a state minister said today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with over 20 Union ministers will attend the two-day investor summit to be organised by Uttar Pradesh on February 21-22, a state minister said today.

"Prime Minister along with over 20 Union ministers will be attending the investors summit organised on February 21-22. During the summit, we are expecting investments of over Rs 1 lakh crore," state industrial development minister Satish Mahana said.

Over 5,000 delegates are expected to attend the summit, he said.

The Yogi Adityanath government will promote 'Brand UP' in a big way during the summit.

Invites have been sent to over a dozen countries, including the US, Korea and Japan and the state government is also gearing up for single-window clearance system from January 1.

The state has identified 11 main areas, including food processing, manufacturing, tourism, IT, manufacturing and solar energy.

Official sources said over 5,000 delegates including central ministers, industrial houses, Ambassadors and High commissioners, bankers are expected to attend the summit and the state aims to sign MoUs worth over Rs 50,000 crore.

For boosting investments and development opportunities in the state, the state government in July approved Industrial Investment and Employment Policy, 2017.

tags #India

most popular

Centre withdraws December 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts

Centre withdraws December 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts

Global brokerages see up to 12% rise in Sensex in 2018; more than 30 stocks to bet on

Global brokerages see up to 12% rise in Sensex in 2018; more than 30 stocks to bet on

Sit tight! This equity rally will extend to 2018 as well; Sensex may climb Mount 37K

Sit tight! This equity rally will extend to 2018 as well; Sensex may climb Mount 37K

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.