PM Modi to address India Inc at Ficci AGM on December 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi. In his speech, Modi said that he is ready to pay the political price for the steps taken by him for a better India and asserted he would not be deterred. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the doyens of Indian Industry here tomorrow at the Annual General Meeting of Ficci, his first address to an AGM of a national business association after becoming the premier.

"After the inaugural session, Modi will interact with all the past presidents of Ficci," said the chamber.

At this year's AGM, Ficci President Pankaj Patel (Chairman & MD, Zydus Cadila) will step down and Rashesh Shah (Chairman & CEO, Edelweiss Group) will take charge.

The AGM, with the theme 'Indian Business in a New India', will also be addressed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on December 14. Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia will also address a special session.

Four state finance ministers — Sushil Modi, also the deputy chief minister of Bihar; Amit Mitra of West Bengal, Thomas Isaac of Kerala and Haseeb Drabu of Jammu & Kashmir — will talk about GST, which was ushered in the country on July 1.

In a statement, Ficci said it is India's oldest and largest business chamber with membership across the country and all sectors of the economy. Ficci was launched in 1927 on the advice of Mahatma Gandhi to industry leaders Ghanshyam Das Birla and JRD Tata.